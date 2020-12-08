NOW, DISMISSED MALE NURSE THREATENS TO KILL HIMSELF

“I have done nothing wrong, reinstate me or I kill myself”

A Nurse in Lukulu district in Western Province at Kawaya Rural Health Post who was suspended for allegedly refusing to attend to a pregnant woman who ended up giving birth on the roadside has now threatened to commit suicide if government does not rescind its decision of firing him. Mr Chimalizeni Tembo said his dismissal is unfair as he was not allowed to give his side of the story. “I will end my own life, this is unfair”, he said.

Mr Tembo is alleged to have refused to stop watching television to attend to the pregnant woman, who failed to reach the hospital and consequently her child died few minutes after it was born.