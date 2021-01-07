NOW, HH GOES TO COPPERBELT BY ROAD AFTER BEING BLOCKED AT THE AIRPORT

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has left Lusaka to the Copperbelt by road. President Hichilema is travelling to that province for a funeral of the UPND Senior Member who died in an accident.

Earlier, President Lungu had ordered ZAF not to allow HH from to use any airport or airstrip to travel out of Lusaka and go to the Copperbelt province.

Yesterday, President made a prompt visit to the Copperbelt when he learnt HH was going to be there for the funueral.