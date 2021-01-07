NOW, HH GOES TO COPPERBELT BY ROAD AFTER BEING BLOCKED AT THE AIRPORT
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has left Lusaka to the Copperbelt by road. President Hichilema is travelling to that province for a funeral of the UPND Senior Member who died in an accident.
Earlier, President Lungu had ordered ZAF not to allow HH from to use any airport or airstrip to travel out of Lusaka and go to the Copperbelt province.
Yesterday, President made a prompt visit to the Copperbelt when he learnt HH was going to be there for the funueral.
Kicks of a dying horse. Whatever Edgar Lungu is doing is a project in futility. People decided a long time ago to vote him out of power. He will be smocked out of State House whether he likes it or not come 12 August 2021.
Yes, then we will serve him and his family the same justice he has served us. Makes me wonder where the Lungus were after Chiluba left state house. Castro,RIP, became the local punching bag. Tasila ulimbe. ECL ni chikopo.