By NCHIMUNYA BOBBY NG’ANDU

NOW CK LEFT IN THE COLD AS PARTY OFFICIALS OKAY UPND ALLIANCE

National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials led by the party vice president Joseph Akafumba have approved the UPND Alliance.

Mr. Akafumba has wondered why the party president Dr. Kambwili could waste the party’s time to be in an alliance for the last three years all for nothing.

He says there is no way majority party officials would go back to the Patriotic Front, a party that has failed to serve Zambians.

He says the party has decided to be in an alliance even without its President Chishimba Kambwili.

Among those that have endorsed the alliance are party Secretary General Bridget Atanga, Lusaka province party Secretary Joseph Kasonde and Roan Member of Parliament Josephe Chishala among others.

CIC PRESS TEAM