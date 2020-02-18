Notorious Matero Compound has once again made headlines after manufacturing a fake coke that has made it on the Zambian Market.

Zambian Watch Investigative reporters found Fake coke manufactured in Matero as it makes its way into Zambian market

The product has been under manufacturing in Matero for the past 1 year 8 months. This is according to a suspect who was apprehended by a mob in Garden area where he was mistaken for a gasser.

A suspect identified as Moses Himoonga was found with drugs in bottles and after a good beating by C5 he revealed that he is not a ritual Killer or a gasser but that he only manufactures fake Coke Cola.

He led police officers to his warehouse where they found fake drinks being made and parked in coke bottles and supplied to local shops.