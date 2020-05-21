NOW PF ACCUSES UPND OF CONTROLLING NAKONDE

“As PF we are no longer in control of Nakonde, UPND has taken over”…Malozo Sichone.

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone has accused the Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) of being behind the riots which happened in Nakonde on Wednesday.

Mr Sichone today claimed that intelligence information has revealed that the opposition party had taken over Nakonde and that the party was now organising youths to rise against government for not easing the lockdown in the boarder district.

He has claimed that some of the known members of the party have fled into Tanzania and will engage authorities there to track them down.

The UPND has denied having anything to do with the riot and condemned the act.

Muchinga Province UPND Coordinator Rev. Mathews Chilekwa has told Chet FM news the statement by the minister is “laughable.”

He says if there is anyone in the party who may have hand in the case, it will have to be investigated adding that violence is not supported by the party.

“What is just important is for the party in power to engage with the people on the ground,” Mr Chilekwa is quoted as saying.

“We’re supporting the lockdown because initially…we as UPND suggested through our President that the areas must be locked-down” to control coronavirus, he added.

Some residents of Nakonde took to the streets their displeasure of the lockdown which left them hungry for days.

It all started when Police allegedly beat up a motorbike taxi rider and impounded the bike and people demanded for its release.

Shots were fired and tear gas thrown to disperse the crowds but failed.

The situation was only contained after a 26-year-old man was shot in both legs.

So far, eight (8) people have been arrested with one in hospital. His condition is said to be stable.