NOW PF GOVERNMENT PROVIDES CHOPPER TO TRANSPORT THE BODY OF IAN MUTAMBO TO MPIKA

The Zambian Government has now provided a Zambia Air force Chopper to transport the remains of Late Laboratory Technician at Zambezi District Hospital Ian Mutambo to Chilonga in Mpika.

The Government has also provided two buses to transport friends and relatives.

Ian 24 died on tour of duty as he was delivering Coronavirus samples via Public Transport. He will be buried tomorrow at Chilonga Village in Mpika.

This is how our government works; respecting someone only when he/she is dead. Sad!

-Zambian Accurate Information