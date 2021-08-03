NOW EDGAR LUNGU ALSO GOES TO MUCHINGA PROVINCE WHERE HH HAS GONE

On hearing that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has made what maybe described as gorilla move by driving the whole night and rerouted from Luapula to Muchinga and Northern Province, President Edgar Lungu has now left Luapula and wants to come to Muchinga Province.

The UPND President Mr. Hichilema was supposed to be in Luapula Province yesterday, but Edgar Lungu immediately left Mbala and flew to Luapula to block HH.

Now PF sources have disclosed that President Lungu will this morning fly to Chinsali instead of the Copperbelt where he was scheduled to go and being awaited.

From Chinsali, President Lungu intends to fly to Nakonde and Mpulungu with the intention of blocking his rival.

Already the UPND President has his flight permits denied by ZAF and has resorted to driving on the ground.