By Richard Aaron Ngoma

Impeccable sources within the PF have revealed that the song ‘Mwankole’ (crow), a bird of prey whose characteristic is likened to the PF leaders’ theft and alleged twisted behaviour, has been banned by the ruling party.

The popular tune by Zambian artiste ‘Dreamz’ has become a chart topper with most night clubs, bars, bus stations, markets and other public places in urban and peri urban areas around the Republic, playing the hit song.

Mini bus and taxi drivers have not been left out in the music inferno that has gripped the country whose lyrics epitomizes PF’s alleged bad leadership style, especially in areas of corruption and theft of public resources.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity say PF Secretary General Davis Mwila, has reportedly issued instructions to his Lusaka Province Pronvicial Chairman Kennedy Kamba, to unleash his thugs on bars and clubs that play the song.

The PF believe the song has greatly decampaigned the party and President Edgar Lungu and made them unpopular and unattractive to Zambian potential voters.