By Banda Sakanya

NOW THAT BILL 10 IS IN MORTUARY, WHAT IS NEXT FOR ECL

The adjournment of parliament sin die is a huge punch in PF’s face.

It is a biggest embarrassment to ECL and PF leadership and this will have an adverse impact on their part during 2021 general elections.

Had PF leadership listened to people’s calls to withdraw it, it would have saved them from much embarrassment they are currently in.

Bill 10 was a selfish piece of legislature which PF was trying to push into existence at an expense of one vision less leader ECL who wants to rule the rest of his life.

ECL wanted to make himself a life president even when he openly said he was vision less.

imagine how terrible backward the country would be with ECL as president after 2021?

Alas that can’t happen because the hidden agenda in Bill 10 has been locked up in the morgue waiting for burial.

Though Bill 10 is dead and in the morgue, ECL will not accept giving the mantle to anyone to lead PF in 2021 general elections and that will cost PF because he will be petitioned for having stood twice.

ECL who has no regard to the constitution will wilfully cancel the PF convention citing COVID 19 in fear of losing should PF go to convention. ECL disregarded the constitution by misleading Ministers to continue working after dissolution of Parliament in 2016, equally in this case of a dead Bill 10, he will disregard the constitution by not going to convention.

The significantly landmark landfall of Bill 10 should be a lesson to arrogant leaders that do not want to lend their listening ears to wisdom words of advise.

Am now waiting for ECL who in his official speech during the opening of Parliament emphatically noted that, his regime will go ahead to pass bill 10 even without the support of UPND MPs.

I suppose arrogant PF surrogates the likes of Wright Musoma, Peter Chanda and Danny Pule are equally are dazed in awe after noting that Bill 10 will not see the life of light even after receiving crumbs to sing praise for ECL 2021.