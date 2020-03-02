By Stembridge Sikalundu‎

NOW THAT FACTS ABOUT GASSING IS A FAILED PROJECT LET THE PF LEADERSHIP PLACE THEMSELVES ON DEFENCE …

The people of Zambia should not relax and begin their usual lives without a serious reflection of what has been happening in the country, people have lost lives, others continue living with trauma .This has never happened in the history of this country, let’s all focus on the genesis of gassing and the earlier accusations, we thank God the truth always has its way of coming out. Where are the propagandists, who thought they are clever than God.

Zambians should wonder how the office of the president, the police, and other investigative wings failed in their duties to break the silence to inform the nation on the true facts that some PF leaders were behind the planing and gassing of people, information was being distorted deliberately to override the minds of people, fortunately God being on the side of people , the truth is some PF members were proved to be Terrorist cordinators with no human conscious at all . Could it be the reason why the nation was left guessing who was behind these organised crimes.

The PF members were the first to point single fingers at the innocent political rivals, little did they realise the many fingers folded were directive at them, this is the worst political strategy ever to be used by greedy selfish individuals on its fellow citizens ,no one can doubt the extent of this organised crimes , it was initially suspected that those cought were being released after hours, and this was the birthday of justice mobs .it was disturbing to see many arrests that were being done involved prominent senior PF members that came in the spot light. Who else could be behind these crimes?.

The president pledged a bounty of ZMK 250 thousand while his media director, province minister, deputy mobilisation official and a minister in charge on the affairs of the country, were giving misdirected statements suggesting the largest opposition political party was the one involved, how did they engage some members of the ruling party?, how could these people close to president Lungu know without him having this information , these circumstances created an eye attractive view for people to critically analyse what was going on ,to this day president Lungu remains adamant and has kept his volume further lower.

The number of PF members that have been apprehended and interrogated without information coming from govt is sufficient to stop speculations , this reminds all of us how other regimes in other countries have been organising crimes to disturbalise their nation’s to extend their stay in power, unfortunately in Zambia it isn’t the right game to story .it is very disappointing for president Lungu because he can never move with his head high, let’s imagine what the children in schools went through, at the hands of these planned crimes because of political power, it was interesting to listen from govt how gassing stopped being associated to politics, after the plan was failing , indeed Zambia is a Christian nation, every evil force , be it with the leaders they can never stand to haunt the people of Zambia long enough .

These are cases which are supposed to be presented to the international court of arbitration, Zambians should not doubt to remove this heartless govt which has no mercy for humanity, they cried with us yet they knew what they were doing to harm us ,the 2021elections is the point opportunity to vote out a terrorist party and usher a new govt for the people ,the need to repair this country from this distraction done in everything that was established as foundation, means the nation should start all over again. I would like to congratulate Zambians who couraged to ensure they defended themselves from these gassing attacks even when govt was falling to defend us, we are not docile that is the same determination required to defend our votes in 2021, God bless mother Zambia.

I CRY ZAMBIA MY BELOVED COUNTRY