NOW THAT PF HAS GIVEN ME K300,000 AS YOUTH EMPOWERMENT, HH WILL BE IN HOT SOUP, PROMISES PF’S SARAFINA

Patriotic Front social media champion Sarafina aka Kopala Laka has vowed to triple attacks against HH on social media.

