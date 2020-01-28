By Fred K Chipawa

Now we know. Zambians never elected you…PF is a government of Seer1, by Seer1 and for Seer1.

=====================================

It is clear why you have been so arrogant. We now know why you have ruined our economy. You needed to service your tithe requirements. We now know why you have never felt the need to not increase electricity tariffs and fuel pump prices…you have always known Zambians never made you leaders but Seer1.

Surely, if you understand Zambians elected you, you won’t be too heartless to bombard us with so many taxes. We are Zambians who have been made foreigners in our own country just because a few opted to embark on evil spells and Charms.

The question i have is why should a politician go to such extremes in order to simply serve his people? If you get powers from Seer1 to win an election, isn’t true that we are broke because our money is being given to the person who made you leaders? In short, PF was not elected by the people as they have always claimed…it is a government put together by one man. Seer1…no wonder they never think twice before increasing the price of fuel or electricity. They know that the power to govern never came from Zambians but charms. Of course we have been held #Hostage.

It is clear why we have had bad news after bad news. It is clear why 18th October prayers have not yielded the desired fruits.