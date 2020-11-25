By Florence Muyunda cic Private Reporter.

SOUTHERN~Dundumwezi.

NRC MOBILE ISSUANCE CAPTURED LESS THAN 50% OF ELIGIBLE ZAMBIANS IN DUNDUMWEZI AND IT HAS AFFECTED THE VOTER REGISTRATION COMPLAINS AREA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT.

Dundumwezi UPND Member of Parliament Hon Edgar Singombe has said that the Home Affairs Ministry disadvantaged his constituency intentionally as it’s officers never did a good job saying a good number of eligible youths in Dundumwezi never got NRC’s despite trying very hard because issuance officers kept giving unnecessary excuses and gimmicks until it was time up. He said that Dundumwezi has 7 constituencies but only 4 constituencies where attended to and in those 4 it was a huge shock how the work culture was bad this has affected not only the voter registration both pre-registration online and actual physical registration but also the residents have been disadvantaged so much with what comes with the NRC such as at schools , employments and so on. He said so many youths are ripe for NRCs but very few youths less than 50% of the total number.

Hon Singombe said this in an interview with CIC in Dundumwezi as he complained that people in his constituency are highly expectant to register as voters in numbers but unfortunately the government has not been serious and the care is not adequate he has since called on governments to consider extending the voter registration exercise as well as Mobile issuance of NRC’s.

