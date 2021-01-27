NSAMA AND KAUNDA WERE MURDERED OVER CHILUFYA TAYALI’S BUNCH OF BLANK A4 PAPERS

The Lusaka High Court yesterday dismissed with costs, a case in which some citizens sued the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema over the ownership of the farm in Kalomo which he acquired over 15 years ago.

The unfortunate thing is that while this matter was actively in court, some overzealous character in the name of PF surrogate Chilufya Tayali addressed a highly publicised press briefing which was strangely given live coverage on the State broadcaster ZNBC and other radio stations.

While carrying a bunch of blank A4 papers, an excited Tayali presented what he claimed was evidence that Mr. Hichilema had grabbed somebody’s land in Kalomo and was reporting him to the police and other law enforcement agencies.

Obviously under pressure from the politicians such as Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, police summoned the UPND leader Mr. Hichilema for questioning over the same land.

We really sympathise with the police under Kampyongo because if due diligence and proper investigation had been conducted, they would not have bothered listening to a bogus claim of a hungry and misguided individual like Tayali, by summoning the UPND leader over a none issue.

In any case, we are aware that typical of African politics, the UPND leader Mr. Hichilema has been subject of intense scrutiny and underground investigations by all previous Republican Presidents from the time he joined active politics.

Surely, if more organised and intellectually gifted Presidents such as late Levy Mwanawasa and others could not have found anything worthy incriminating and arresting Mr. Hichilema, what makes these bunch of Katondo street politicians like Kampyongo think they can find anything against our President?

In their fear for strong political competition, panic, and sheer recklessness, Kampyongo forced police to summon the UPND leader Mr. Hichilema for questioning at Police Headquarters over phony claims by Tayali.

And in their political naivety, they surely thought the leader of the biggest political party in the country who is viewed as the ultimate saviour for millions of the economically distressed Zambians, would go unaccompanied to a police that has applied brutality against him in the past?

Had the entire government machinery not been misled by the mischief of Tayali, who instigated Kampyongo and Inspector General of the Police Kakoma Kanganja to summon Mr. Hichilema over a none issue, two innocent citizens Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda would not have been gunned down in cold blood by trigger happy police officers.

Today the entire country is grieving over the reckless decision by Tayali, Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja under the command of Mr. Edgar Lungu.

Innocent citizens ended up losing their lives over a matter that was before the courts of law, which the PF regime would have merely waited for its conclusion.

Where is Chilufya Tayali now with his bunch of printed A4 papers containing what he claimed was evidence against Mr. Hichilema?

Obvious Mwaliteta

*Lusaka Province UPND Chairperson*