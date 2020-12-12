NSHINDANO AND CHULU BREACHING THE LAW WITH IMPUNITY AND ARROGANCE

With only 2 days to end of voter registration, there are over 3 million eligible voters who want to register but are being deprived of their constitutional right to vote by Patrick Nshindano and Essau Chulu.

The Electoral Process Act of 2016 mandates the Electoral Commission of Zambia to conduct continous voter registration until May 2021 when the campaign period begins, that’s what the law says.

So this 30 day registration period is illegal, not supported by law and a figment and invention of Nshindano’s imagination.

He will one day pay a heavy price for this arrogance and illegality before a court of law.

He has just made himself a criminal, because he’s broken the law.

He will get temporal protection of the PF, but when the PF is out of power he will be brought before a judge to explain himself.

Never before have we seen a few individuals test the patience of the people and put the security and peace of the country at risk as these two PF agents running the ECZ are doing.