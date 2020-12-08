Nshindano is a Useful Idiot: How Can Luapula, Eastern beat Lusaka, Southern in terms of Registered Voters? – Simataa

By CIC Reporter | 8 Dec 2020 | Lusaka

UPND firebrand Kamwala Ward 5 aspiring councillor Mainda Simataa has charged that ECZ CEO Patrick Nshindano is a useful idiot who’s being used like a door mat in the PF’s 2021 rigging scheme. Simataa says Nshindano’s refusal to disclose a breakdown of registered voters by province is criminal, and will land him in jail for electoral sabotage.

Yesterday, ECZ published a latest update of registered voters nationwide on their Facebook page, but it only showed a block figure of 4,321,319 Zambians registered so far in 3 weeks. However, the report did not provide a breakdown of the figures to show how many Zambians had registered per province as is required by law and the tenets of transparency and accountability in a public institution.

Simataa has consistently accused Nshindano of colluding with the PF to reduce the number of voters in UPND strongholds, and has predicted that Luapula and Muchinga provinces will tally more registered voters than Southern and central Provinces, a prediction which now seems believable given Nshindano’s secrecy, and with only 5 days to go before the registration excercise ends, with no hope of further extension in sight.

“I have always said that ECZ is now acting as an elections committee of the PF, chaired and controlled by PF SG Davies Mwila himself. Mwila knows the breakdown, and it’s Mwila and his chief rigging planner Emmanuel Mwamba who’re calling the shots at ECZ; it’s they who’ve directed and gagged their sickly looking puppet Nshindano not to give registration data to the opposition and other electoral stakeholders because it will definitely come as a shock when people discover what we already know, namely, that a sparsely populated region like Luapula has miraculously registered more voters than Southern Province, and Eastern more than a highly urbanized Lusaka, how’s that possible? Any demographer and statistician will tell you this is an absolute joke” said Simataa.

Simataa, who is also UPND Kabwata Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary has since challenged ECZ CEO Nshindano to dispute these FACTS by publishing a breakdown of the latest update by province.