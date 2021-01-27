NSHINDANO PLAYING FROM MUSEVENI’S PLAYBOOK

ECZ CEO Patrick Nshindano has said that ;

1: There will be no audit of the Voter Register.

2: Foreign Election Observers may not be allowed into the country or accredited due to covid 19.

This is exactly what we saw in Uganda, an exact replica of Dictator Yoweri Museveni’s rigging tactics.

For them to refuse an audit, they know the voter register is dirty with duplicate voters, foreigners, children and confusion of voter details of those in opposition strongholds.

For them to be hinting at banning foreign Observers, they intend to conduct a fraudulent election and fake count of the vote, ballot swapping and reporting of fake results.

They know that foreign observers will declare the process fraudulent and not the will of the people.

This comes just a week after Lungu hinted at cracking down on social media, another key component of the Museveni playbook.

These people know that they cannot win a free and fair election.

This whole process has been fraudulent from the issuance of NRC’S, to voter registration, creation of an illegal voter register, refusal to audit the register, refusal to carry monitors to ballot printing, limiting the campaign period to 60 days and they intend to continue with the fraud all the way through to announcing fraudulent results. -NDC