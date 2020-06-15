NSHINDANO SHOULD VACATE HIS POSITION AT ECZ – HE IS PF

This man Patrick Nshindano is not fit to manage the country’s elections and we demand he steps down from his position.

He’s clearly a PF stooge masquerading as Chief Electoral Officer.

This guy has no intentions of delivering a free and fair election, his goal is to help the PF return to power through manipulation and fraud of the Electoral process.

We all remember his behavior during the Chilubi By Election, if he can’t manage a by election can we allow this man to manage the general elections?

Just look at some of his recent actions :

1: He has refused for the Electoral Commission to fund monitors to monitor the ballot printing process in Dubai.

Why are they avoiding transparency?

2: He’s shortened the Voter registration period from 60 days to 30 days.

The reason is they don’t want many youths to register as voters because they know the youth hate PF with a passion.

3: He’s allowed prisoners to vote.

All of these actions are well coordinated to deliver a corrupt and rigged election.

Nshindano should know and be warned that should this country be set on fire because of crookedness and recklessness he will be held accountable in his own capacity. – NDC MEDIA