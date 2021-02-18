NTEWEWE AND HIS DISLIKE OF THE TONGA NATIONAL ANTHEM

Andrew Ntewewe wrongly claimed that the Zambian National Anthem at the closing ceremony of the UPND General Assembly, was sung in Tonga. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but it has turned out, that due to lack of data bundles, Andrew tuned in late. The Anthem was sang in Nyanja, Luvale, Lunda, Lozi, Bemba and lastly in Tonga, at the time Ntewewe logged on.

He is not only embarrassment to the PF, but to himself, his family and his church. What kind of tribalism is this where you view other human beings as lesser mortals.