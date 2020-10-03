By Elisha Matambo

UPND Chairman

Copperbelt Province.

NTEWEWE CAN PETITION PRESIDENT LUNGU, WE WILL PETITION GOD.

When people get so oppressed and abused by those that control stolen money and earthly institutions, the people seek a higher authority to present their grievances and once that happens no oppressor wins.

Andrew Ntewewe and a bunch of PF youths have petitioned President Edgar Lungu with concocted lies and falsehoods against President Hakainde Hichilema and the people of Zambia, on State House grounds that belong to all citizens. We on the Copperbelt are equally presenting our petition of the real truth not to man, but to the Almighty God Himself and let’s see who wins between liars, haters and charlatans, and the truth seekers.

We are petitioning God to deal with the gassers and their sponsors where hundreds of innocent citizens were murdered in cold blood. We are petitioning the Lord to deal with the killers of Grazia Mutapa, Vespers Shimuzhila, Lawrence Banda, Mapenzi Chibulo and the three youths who still have bullets lodged in their bodies.

Let Ntewewe and his paid up cohorts present their stage managed petition to Lungu a mere mortal, while we present ours to our God, over the overpriced Fire Engines, Ambulances and Mukula logs. Copperbelt is on their knees on these petitions to God and we will see who wins between lies and falsehoods, between hateful behaviour and love, between light and darkness.

We will also beseech our invisible and immortal God to deal with the invisible owner of the 48 houses, the plunderers of KCM mines and the thieves of our gold in Mumbwa and North Western Province. Since God detests corruption we will remind the PF on what the Lord says in Hosea 9:9 “They have sunk deep into corruption, as in the days of Gibeah. God will remember their wickedness and punish them for their sins”.

