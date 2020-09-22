“Pay Back the Money”

NTEWEWE IS A USEFUL IDIOT, PF ZANASU VEEP MUST RESIGN – SIMATAA

UPND Kabwata Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary Mainda Simataa has charged that YALI executive director Andrew Ntewewe and his hired consortium of pro-PF NGO’s calling for a privatization inquiry aimed at excluding UPND president Hakainde Hichilema from the 2021 ballot, are useful idiots.

Simataa said it was an open secret that Ntewewe fell from grace as YALI president, and was only rescued from poverty and prosecution for corruption by PF together with his co-accused, Isaac Mwanza, former YALI governance advisor, NDF spokesman, and now Bill 10 advocate.

“The United States government dropped charges against him, but punished him by withdrawing sponsorship and recognition from his failed YALI Zambia via the American Embassy, and Ntewewe was not only expelled from the international network of young leaders in Africa, but banned from ever entering the United States and blacklisted worldwide from ever being funded by any country or international NGO, making him the desperate political destitute for hire he is today.”

Simataa has also advised the excited ZANASU Vice president Steven Musonda Kanyakula, a fourth year medical student at APEX UNIVERSITY to resign as ZANASU veep if he wishes to join PF in active politics. Simataa urged Steven to focus on his studies, or write for tuition fee assistance from President HH if he needs hope and help, instead of selling himself and the student body’s reputation by joining Ntewewe’s useless privatization choir for hire at a mere K500 per chorus.

Simataa has since challenged Ntewewe for a one on one MUVI TV BLUNT TALK DEBATE this week for Ntewewe to clear himself of the role he played in YALI missing donor funds, and state why he’s not calling for a commission of inquiry into the 48 miracle houses, the gassing of citizens, and why his sponsor President Lungu is still standing for a 3rd term in 2021 against the constitutional two-term limit.