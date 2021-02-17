NTEWEWE, PETER CHANDA, AND CHANGWEREZA ARE ALL POTS OF HATRED FOR TONGA TRIBE ~ Banda Sakanya

Source: Daily Nation

‘TONGA’ UPND NATIONAL ANTHEM RAISES EYE BROWS

NTEWEWE said the national anthem in Tonga at a national event when the country had an official language was a confirmation that UPND was a tribal party

It is not surprising that these three PF surrogates are pots of hatred for Tonga tribe.

Out of all the 7 local languages in the national anthem sung on general assembly, only to single out Tonga as a tribe used to sing the national anthem.

The national anthem was sung in all the 7 local languages with a view to bring back unit in the country which PF has failed because of its divisive governance where people are being retired in national interest because one comes from a region which ECL and his leadership hates with passion.

UPND will break the tribal barrier and embrace the One Zambia and One Nation.

The just ended general assembly as seen all the 10 provinces being represented in the NMC by not less than 7 members each. This representation has clearly ashamed critiques, the entire PF and its surrogates that have labeled UPND a tribal party.

UPND cabinet will have equal representation of all the 10 provinces.

This move by UPND president HH and his leadership should be applauded by every meaningful Zambian who endeavours to see Zambia reclaim unity which has disappeared under PF leadership of president ECL.

We should be proud of our own languages and therefore we should be using our local languages to sing national anthem.

It is sad that we have young men like NTEWEWE, Peter Chanda and Changwereza who are using their stomachs to thinks.

Not long ago Ntewewe duped PF out of millions in kwacha to put up Bill 10 Bill Boards and Privatisation Inquiry demonstrations, all fell off leaving him wounded to paint and dent UPND with all forms of evil such as tribal remarks.

There are a lot of crimes PF has committed against the Zambian people such as consuming them with poisonous honeybee drugs, high rate of corruption in PF regime, 48 mystery houses, the killing of Nsama Nsama and Kaunda, gassing, Fire Tenders ,Ambulances, gutting of markets country wide, these are the issues we expect NTEWEWE to champion against.

Shame on tribalists NTEWEWE, Peter Chanda and Changwereza who can’t reason using brains but with stomachs.