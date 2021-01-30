NTEWEWE’S MIND IS MISPLACED ~ Banda Sakanya

YALI President Ntewewe has called upon ECL to set up a commission of inquiry into Privatisation of assets, and he has said it should be instituted quickly so that the whole issue can be concluded before the general elections.

He said the matter should not die a natural death because Zambians needed to know why a hotel worth $25m was sold at $5m.

Source; Daily Nation.

Ntewewe’s mind is misplaced and it is not about putting the interest of the nation first, but it is about his livelihood.

Ntewewe is a cadre who is not different from all the other PF hired parrots to fabricate “cases” which PF can depend upon to implicate HH so that he does not appear on the ballot paper.

Recently the court threw away the case regarding the Kalomo farm. To their shame, they went back into their evil archive bag of lies to fetch up something they think might work to their advantage. This is pure witch hunt specifically targeted on the UPND leader HH.

Instead of concentrating on their international battles, they are more focused on setting up evil traps for HH. There is nothing that PF can promise or offer to the Zambian people on the 11th hour, it’s just too late for them because everyone thinking correctly cannot support PF except a few who are financial beneficiaries. Whoever is advising ECL to embark on a victimization trajectory is a devil and an enemy of all loving Zambians.

These are looters who just stole 17 million US dollars by supplying expired drugs, gloves and condoms. We did point out that the firing of Dr. Chilufya was cosmetic, and for real, the plunderer is back in again without shame. If at all there was integrity in PF leadership, plunderers should have been resigning on moral grounds, but unfortunately they have no shame not even little shame that they can step down all because they want to loot the country.

Nsama Nsama and Kaunda were killed in cold blood when the overzealous trigger happy policemen were using live ammunition on unarmed citizens who were escorting their leader when he was summoned at the police force headquarters for an issue that was in the courts of law.

If Ntewewe is a genuine citizen, let him push for an inquest in the recent deaths,

let him push for an inquest in the 17 million USD honeybee scandal.

Why is PF scared of one man in HH? Just why? Now they are also scared of the well informed young men, MUBITA and ANTONY, why?

They know very well that the incoming government will not spare them, as such, they are scheming day in and day out as to how they can cling on to power by hook or crook.

Judges know the right thing and should interpret the law correctly because they all have relatives who are poor and their lives should equally change. Where there is no vision, people perish. Visionless and clueless PF are using individuals to ignite artificial fires so that they can burn others but all Zambians are aware of these maneuvers. We also do not want the style of a senseless M7 to be imported in August.

All lowly paid civil servants are voting for UPND including policemen.

We are watching you closely