UPDATE ON OUR FORCE HQ APPEARANCE TOMORROW – TRANSFER TO MANSA.

By Anthony Bwalya

We have been made to understand, that the Police are planning on arresting me and moving me to Mansa tomorrow.

The reason for the transfer to Mansa is on a false allegation that I committed an undisclosed crime in Mansa sometime in the past.

I wish to inform the people of Zambia and counsel the police, that I Anthony Bwalya has never stepped foot in Mansa in my entire life.

It is this kind of wild desperation by a government that has lost the favor and support of the Zambian people, that the people have now lost confidence in our state institutions to independently function.

Tomorrow, the police will have only one choice: commit us to the courts of law or stop harassing us and let us go.

As it stands, the purported transfer to Mansa is intended to isolate us from family and friends, cause anguish, fear, intimidation and expose us to possible harm, including death.

We are not afraid.

If they want to occasion harm unto us, let them do it in broad daylight, the same way they did to Nsama and Joseph, while the whole world was/ is watching.