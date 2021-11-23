(Smart Eagles)
New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda has predicated unrest in the country following the nullification of some Patriotic Front (PF) seats.
Pastor Chanda said it is obvious that the situation will anger the aggrieved parties.
The NCP leader said aggrieved parties will not sit idle but ensure that they defend their seats.
He said by doing so there will be chaos in the country.
Pastor Chanda appealed to the governing party to ensure that the unnecessary nullification of seats especially in PF strongholds is avoided.
“See what is happening in Malawai, as a country we don’t have to go through that route,” he said.
“We have important issues to look at instead of chasing for seats.
If we have alot of by elections due to this nullification of seats, its evident that other sectors will be affected because resources will be channelled to by elections,”.
Look who is talking? A PF vuvuzela that has neither a following nor a secretariat! Just shut up “Pastor” Chanda. PF are on record as having caused the highest number of by elections by buying greedy opposition MPs, enticing them to cross the floor. Who will cause the unrest and be allowed to? Maybe he thinks Charity Katanga and Kanganja are still in charge of police and can be manipulated by PF to cause terror.
Sorry it won’t happen.If unrest us caused he should be chief suspect if stirring that trouble.
Mr.chanda , petitions are enshrined in our constitution to any aggrieved party ! Shut up and continue party recruitment instead of vomiting rubbish. Let the PF sort their own internal problems or you can disband your brief case party and join PF. You are behaving like Bo sipuki mulemwa who still believes that PF are still in government, ba Chanda the khaki envelopes are no longer available because your comments may land you in problems if you are not very careful.
Nullification of seats will not create unrest in Zambia. All the genuine Zambian citizens are happy to see the nullification of seats which were corruptly gotten through corruption and unfair level ground. It is unfortunate to note that the people who condoned corruption and unfair competition during the August 2021 General Elections are the first people to complain when seats are nullified that shows high levels of hypocrisy and betrayal. PF had restricted the political campaigns of the opposition and vetted violence on their opponents.
Therefore, things are changing the impotent and hopeless Electoral Commission of Zambia should be restructured and facilitate electoral reforms. The Electoral Commission of Zambia has done very little in upholding accountability and transparency in promoting civic education and voter’s rights and obligations in advancing governance in Zambia. Why do we experience political violence, bribery, corruption and voter buying during election period is because majority of the electorates including the general public is ignorant about their civic rights and obligations.