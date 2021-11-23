(Smart Eagles)

New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda has predicated unrest in the country following the nullification of some Patriotic Front (PF) seats.

Pastor Chanda said it is obvious that the situation will anger the aggrieved parties.

The NCP leader said aggrieved parties will not sit idle but ensure that they defend their seats.

He said by doing so there will be chaos in the country.

Pastor Chanda appealed to the governing party to ensure that the unnecessary nullification of seats especially in PF strongholds is avoided.

“See what is happening in Malawai, as a country we don’t have to go through that route,” he said.

“We have important issues to look at instead of chasing for seats.

If we have alot of by elections due to this nullification of seats, its evident that other sectors will be affected because resources will be channelled to by elections,”.