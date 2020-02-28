By Patricia Mbewe

The number of districts in need of relief food after being affected by floods in the 2019/2020 rain season has risen to 17 after Zambezi and Chavuma districts in western province became the latest districts to be hit by floods.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit –DMMU- National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe revealed this in Lusaka today when the Muslim society donated 1000 food hampers to the DMMU to be distributed to people in need of relief.

Mr. Kabwe said government appreciates the involvement of the private sector for coming on board to help people in need of relief food after their homes and fields were flooded.

Meanwhile, vice president, Inonge Wina disclosed that 6,941 households have been affected countrywide by floods experienced in the 2019/2020 rain season.

Mrs. Wina indicated that the affected areas are in dire need of relief food as their normal livelihoods have been disrupted due to floods and that her office through the DMMU has continued responding to the needs of the affected areas in the country through provision of food and non-food relief items.

And Islamic Society Lusaka Chairman, Suleiman Patel said the society is aware of the hunger situation in some parts of the country and the donation is meant to alleviate the suffering of the affected people.

PHOENIX NEWS