GEARS Initiative Zambia says the upsurge in the number of rejected ballots in the August 12 general elections was upsetting.

About 124,906 spoiled votes were recorded in last Thursday’s elections compared to 85,795 recorded in 2016.

GEARS Initiative Zambia executive director MacDonald Chipenzi cited lack of voter education as one of the major reasons of the spoiled votes.

“In 2016 the rejected vote was competing with the second candidate in that election even now the rejected vote is the third presidential candidate and should be a worry but this time it has been worse,” he noted. “The reason could be since we didn’t have proper voter education in most of these constituencies because of the pandemic. Voter educators were just going round with a megaphone whether that message was being listened to or not as long as they have passed in that area for them they would have done that voter education.”

Chipenzi said other factors that led to votes being spoiled was the increase in the number of voters.

“Secondly is that we had new first time voters in this election and a number of them woke up to cast their vote and they cast their vote in an uninformed manner due to poor voter education. Most civil societies never carried out voter education specifically on how to cross on the ballot so that could have been one of the contributing factors for first time voters,” he said. “Most of the first time voters were school dropouts in rural, peri-urban and urban areas. They needed a lot of orientation on this issue. Students were voting for the first time, there was this excitement. The other cause was that there were four ballots that were given at a go. Now a person who has been a first time voter doesn’t know what to do to those four and where to mark and they could not ask presiding officers about it do due to language barrier.”

