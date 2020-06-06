NUMBER OF UPND MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT BOUGHT TO SUPPORT BILL NO.10

By Sibeso Muluti in Limulunga Royal Palace

06th June,2020

Several UPND MPs bought by PF to Support Bill No. 10 when Parliament resumes, BRE has been informed by impeccable sources from UPND.

Meanwhile , Senior Indunas are serious geared to grill UPND WEST MPs and Independent candidates not to support Bill No. 10.

Some UPND MPs from Western are reported to have been receiving cash from PF to support Bill 10. When BRE heard this , they summoned them to warn them not to sell Barotseland because Bill No. 10 is targeting Barotseland and her status. It is likely that if Bill No. 10 will pass through in Parliament, BRE and the Litunga will be converted Barotseland Activists by force because Bill No.10 will take all the left overs powers Litunga and BRE has now.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda yesterday was questioned by BRE why Lozis have been in history of selling their Country, Barotseland.

Given Lubinda was warned and cautioned by BRE to stop selling Barotseland and spearheading in deleting her status. Given Lubinda was mute.

We are in Limulunga Palace already … We reached here at 06:00hrs to monitor the situation. MPs have started arriving. All BRE Namuso Indunas are present and Litunga has selected five vocal and crucial Senior Indunas to speak during the meeting with MPs.

We have not yet spotted Prof. Geoffrey Lungwangwa and his brother MP Senanga.

This is meeting has full blessings from Litunga Edwin Lubosi Imwiko II.

A business man in Mongu has sponsored some drinks and snacks for this meeting.

BWD in Limulunga Royal Village.

SOURCE:Barotseland Watchdog