NUPPEZ TOP LEADERSHIP RESIGN, LIKELY TO FORM OWN UNION

They want to form their own union, sources have said

Nuppez Copperbelt Province Chairman Evans Chisenga and Provincial Secretary Harrison Silomba Resign’s From Their Positions And The Union

The National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia Nuppez copperbelt province chairman and Secretary have resigned from their positions.

Speaking shortly after the press briefing at sherbourne Hotel in Kitwe the former provincial leaders thanked the union national leaders for the support given to them.

They went on to urge all the members on the copperbelt to remain calm as the next step will be availed and something will come up soon

Sources within Nuppez have hinted the two are likely to form their own teacher union because they were not receiving enough money adding that they (provincial leadership) became frustrated.

The other sources have revealed that they want to join the new union with a view that they’ll be given top position.