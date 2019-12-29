NUPPEZ WANTS CIVIL SERVANTS TO CUT THEIR SALARIES

The National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia- Nuppez in Eastern Province has proposed that all the civil servants should voluntarily cut their salaries as a way of implementing austerity measure.

NUPPEZ East Chairperson Paul Mazunda says starting 1st January, 2020, all well meaning civil servants should cut their salaries. He says he has sacrificed 20% of his salary as a way of implementing austerity measures

“All well meaning Zambian civil servants should join the crusade of implementing austerity measures by voluntarily sacrificing part of their salaries. Change begins with you and me. Effective 01/01/20, I am declaring 20%, as part of the implementation of austerity measures.” Mr Mazunda said