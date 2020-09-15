NYAMBE ACTING AS ZESCO GARAGE ENGINEER WANTS TO RETURN TO FOOTBALL

ALTHOUGH fortunate to be given a lifeline by Zesco Limited to continue being in employment after his playing career was ended by a horrifying road traffic accident which dragged Changwe Kalale to his death, Nyambe Mulenga still yearns to be involved in football.

Those who have seen him in recent times do not see how the 2012 Africa Cup winner can possibly make a comeback to playing football, but it is perhaps because of nostalgia that he still talks about returning to the pitch.

The former international defender says the experience of living without football has been devastating as he had dedicated his entire life to the beautiful game.

“It’s painful to stay off the pitch as this is my life and I must say it has not been easy for me,” Nyambe said.

Nyambe now works from the Zesco garage in Ndola, where he helps in repairing and servicing Zesco Limited company vehicles. [Zambia Daily Mail]

Nyambe Mulenga started his senior career at Forest Rangers, before joining Zesco United in December 2007. In April 2014, he left Zesco and joined League rivals Power Dynamos F.C. on a season long loan dealHe was brought back to Zesco after an impressive performance at Power but was involved in a road traffic accident on 16th December, 2014 in Kabwe on his way to Lusaka to join the national team ahead of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Nyambe emotionally announced his retirement from football on 20th January 2017 after he failed to fully recover from accident wounds which mostly affected his legs.