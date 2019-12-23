Reports surfaced on Monday morning that Nyirenda has walked out of the club following their defeat to Stellenbosch on Sunday.

However, this has come as news to Mphahlele, who was unable to issue confirmation and said he will await word from his office regarding the developments.

“I’m not sure, I’m not at home. I’m on my way to Mozambique now. Can’t you call him [Nyirenda]?” Mphahlele responded to KickOff.com.

“I haven’t confirmed with anybody at my office. I’m not sure, I’ll wait for him to confirm with me.”

Attempts to get hold of the Zambian tactician proved unsuccessful as his phone went unanswered at the time of publishing.

‘Wada’ as Nyirenda is known in football circles, arrived at Bakgaga at the start of last season, leading them to a maiden Telkom Knockout title before steering the club to relegation safety with a 14th-place finish in the Absa Premiership.

Things have continued to go pear-shaped for the former Chipolopolo mentor, with the Limpopo outfit having won just three of their first 15 games this season as they continue to languish two places of the bottom of the log.

