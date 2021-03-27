OBSCENE MATERIALS WILL ATTRACT SERIOUS PUNISHMENT

Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act no.2 of 2021..Section 59. (1) A person commits an offence under subsection (1) is

liable to imprisonment for a period not exceeding fifteen years—

(a) makes, produces or has in the persons possession any

one or more obscene, drawings, paintings, pictures,

images, posters, emblems, photographs, videos or any

other object tending to corrupt morals; or

(b) imports, conveys or exports, or causes to be imported

conveyed or exported, any such matters or things, or in

any manner whatsoever puts any of them in circulation;

or

(c) carries on or takes part in any business, whether public

or private, concerned with any such matters or things,

or deals in any such matters or things in any manner

whatsoever, or distributes any of them, or exhibits any

of them publicly, or makes a business of lending any of

them;

(d) advertises or makes known by any means whatsoever

with a view to assisting the circulation of, or traffic in,

any such matters or things, that a person is engaged in

any of the acts referred to in this section, or advertises

or makes known how, or from whom, any such matters

or things can be procured either directly or indirectly

through a computer system; or

(e) publicly exhibits any indecent show or performance or

any show or performance tending to corrupt morals

through a computer system.

(2) A person convicted of an offence under subsection (1) is

liable to a fine not exceeding ten thousand penalty units.

(3) A prosecution for an offence under this section shall not be

instituted without the written consent of the Director of Public

Prosecutions.