OBSCENE MATERIALS WILL ATTRACT SERIOUS PUNISHMENT
Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act no.2 of 2021..Section 59. (1) A person commits an offence under subsection (1) is
liable to imprisonment for a period not exceeding fifteen years—
(a) makes, produces or has in the persons possession any
one or more obscene, drawings, paintings, pictures,
images, posters, emblems, photographs, videos or any
other object tending to corrupt morals; or
(b) imports, conveys or exports, or causes to be imported
conveyed or exported, any such matters or things, or in
any manner whatsoever puts any of them in circulation;
or
(c) carries on or takes part in any business, whether public
or private, concerned with any such matters or things,
or deals in any such matters or things in any manner
whatsoever, or distributes any of them, or exhibits any
of them publicly, or makes a business of lending any of
them;
(d) advertises or makes known by any means whatsoever
with a view to assisting the circulation of, or traffic in,
any such matters or things, that a person is engaged in
any of the acts referred to in this section, or advertises
or makes known how, or from whom, any such matters
or things can be procured either directly or indirectly
through a computer system; or
(e) publicly exhibits any indecent show or performance or
any show or performance tending to corrupt morals
through a computer system.
(2) A person convicted of an offence under subsection (1) is
liable to a fine not exceeding ten thousand penalty units.
(3) A prosecution for an offence under this section shall not be
instituted without the written consent of the Director of Public
Prosecutions.