OCIDA has asked President Edgar Lungu to show leadership not by words but actions.

Addressing the media in Lusaka yesterday, Our Civic Duty Association management committee chairperson Gilbert Temba said as demonstrated by just a few matters of governance, President Lungu had failed to deal with ministers who have accumulated unexplained wealth among many issues.



“We want to send a message to our Republican President. And the message is simple; please show leadership, not by words but by your actions,” he said.



“You were elected to do just that, but hitherto Mr President you have failed lamentably, as demonstrated on just a few matters of governance highlighted…not even mentioning your economic management.”



Temba expressed OCIDA’s grave concerns on the escalating political violence and associated governance matters, which speak to the fast deteriorating political governance conditions in the country.



He said OCIDA had sadly observed that the current incidents of political violence in the country were primarily being triggered and fueled by statements from senior PF leaders including individuals with public authority such as members of parliament, ministers and even higher ranking officials in government.



Temba said those leaders have lately issued threats to anyone raising concerns on matters of public interest, particularly on political governance matters.



“This is extremely saddening in that the party in government, who should be the first to lead by example and denounce and curtail political violence, is at the forefront of instigating acts of violence. Much more worrying, this is happening so close to next year’s general elections; virtually signaling a bloody forthcoming election,” he said.

Tembo condemned a recent directive to home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo to deal with anyone protesting.

“OCIDA wishes to condemn in strongest terms a recent presidential directive to the Minister of Home Affairs, to deal with anyone protesting. This has been further echoed by the Inspector General of Police [Kakoma Kanganja], who obviously is perceived to be following the minister’s orders,” he said. “In tandem, the Lusaka Province minister [Bowman Lusambo] also echoed and banned any protests, which led to our young people running into the bush to express their grievances, in fear of the armed police in armored vehicles who were sent by the Inspector General of the Police, to deal with these unarmed and harmless children.”

Temba noted that following President Lungu’s directive, other ministers and PF members of parliament had declared certain provinces as no-go areas for certain opposition political parties.

“Very sadly even the respectable Republican Vice-President [Inonge Wina] has added fuel to the fire by imploring the people of Zambia to support Bill 10 if they want the police to start arresting PF cadres who were perpetuating violence,” he noted.



Temba said that kind of behaviour could only come from a failed leadership.

“OCIDA has learnt with alarm reports of blatant impunity by PF cadres, in total disregard of the law and public order. In this respect, a radio station in Mufulira, where a president of an opposition political party was being interviewed was targeted for attacks by PF cadres. We wish to point out that all these actions are being done in contravention of the supreme law of the land, the Constitution, and other supportive legislation,” he said. “We further question why the police have consistently failed to firmly deal with the PF cadres who terrorise innocent citizens with most despicable behaviour (such as brandishing machetes and pangas in public), and why the law is being applied selectively in this regard.”



Temba recalled that during the launch of OCIDA on June 24, the group raised a number of questions which beg for answers.



He said one of the questions raised was the deaths of innocent Zambians which were caused by a well-orchestrated and funded group of gassers, who the President promised, would be “crushed”.

Temba said the country still awaits action from the Commander-in -Chief as promised, so that citizens feel and stay protected and safe again.



“Mr President, we plead with you to provide leadership in these matters; you swore to protect the Constitution and the people of Zambia, and not of members alone!

We are afraid you have lamentably failed us and let us down in this regard,” said.

Temba said OCIDA joined all well-meaning Zambians who have spoken before his organization in stating that amendments proposed through Bill 10 can only be a scheme meant to “rape” the Constitution of Zambia and destroy the basic fundamentals of constitutionalism.



“In this regard, repealing Article 52, as proposed in Bill number 10 is a deceptive way of taking away the power of the returning officer to reject the nomination paper of a candidate that does not meet the qualifications or procedural requirements. Similarly, Article 101 (3) states that ‘If at the initial ballot a presidential candidate does not receive more than fifty percent of the valid votes cast, a second ballot shall be held within thirty-seven days of the initial ballot’,” he said.



Temba reminded President Lungu that he is on record having publicly acknowledged and admitted to the scourge of corruption in his government.



“To help you deal with this cancer such institutions as the Auditor General’s Office, the FIC and ACC have provided you the ammunition you need to swiftly kill this cancer. But what has been your response to such help; negative,” he said. “For example, you have failed to deal with ministers who have accumulated unexplained wealth, ministers who are under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission, by claiming that they are innocent until proven guilty. How can they be proven guilty if not investigated in a conducive environment, but are left to organise against such prosecution – PF cadres with audacity swarm court premises and disrupt effective proceedings of the court. This has now become a pattern for every minister who is found wanting and taken to court.”



Temba regretted that under President Lungu’s leadership the purchase of 42 fire tenders at an exorbitant price of US $1 million each has up to now remained unexplained.



Temba also noted that the purchase of more expensive ambulances by the Ministry of Health, against much cheaper units and donated police bicycles were still a mystery under President Lungu.



“You have failed to deal with the unexplained contract for the supply of millions of US dollars’ worth of pharmaceuticals, which was awarded to an individual,” said Temba.