October 18: A Day for PF to offer Election Blood Sacrifices to the Devil – Simataa

Oct 16, 2020 | Lusaka, Zambia

Those who listened carefully to PF Lusaka Minister Bowman Lusambo’s heartless comments about Daevs death will discover that it was no accident, it was premeditated. The PF is notoriously deep into occult ring practices charges UPND firebrand youth aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 Comrade Mainda Simataa. He’s vowed never to attend what he calls the National Day of Satanic prayer which falls every October 18.

Simataa made the remarks during an interview with CIC in relation to the successful protest which his team carried out at the South African Embassy yesterday, resulting in the cancellation of the October 17 covid19 sensitization rally as confirmed by Hon. Richard Musukwa, the PF National Chair for Mobilization.

Simataa said the rally cancellation was a life saver – “it saved many lives, not from covid19, but from a deadly stampede that was guaranteed to happened due to overcrowding conditions and poor ventilation in a jam-packed stadium during the biggest show in the hottest month of the year. Imagine, Bowman was knowingly leading people to their deaths, and the question is why? Was it for more blood sacrifices due on the following day, 18 October – the day of prayer?

“Real men of God, not surrogates who rely on Lungu for bread and wine know this to be true, that blood sacrifices flow in October. The worst accidents, atrocities and injustices in history are recorded in October. An innocent man Chishimba Kambwili has just been imprisoned in October, falsely accused and convicted on the witness of a small political parasite and blood-sucker called Chilufya Tayali.”

Simataa said only those who wanted to collect brown envelopes and sell their souls would join the thieving satanic PF regime in their hypocrisy, led by their High Priestess of voodoo religious affairs, Sumaili, in the offering of election blood sacrifices to the devil?