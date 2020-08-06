By Castrol Kafweta

OF A BROODING AND CRESTFALLEN PILGRIM

My humble and well recognized and honored Pilgrim, I hold you in higher esteem as a leader, a father and as my former Vice president of the mighty UPND.



Sincerity and truth are what you require to heal from your distressed experience with the mighty UPND and president Hakainde Hichilema. Aiding the Patriotic Front PF to assassinate the character of president Hakainde Hichilema will not help Zambia in any way.

What Zambia wants is a man of vision who will be highly responsive to the needs of the people not a man who strives to bring other people down because of jealous, personal grudges and ethnicity variation.



What’s the point of being wise when the nation is not able to benefit from your wisdom? The same can be asked about knowledge that’s never shared to benefit those that need it the most.



Surely, of what benefit is a wise man who chooses to keep his wisdom, knowledge and experience to himself when his country is in need of such canny and discerning men?



Pilgrim, the point is you can’t keep gossiping and fighting Hakainde Hichilema in riddles on Facebook for allegedly expelling you from the party.



You can’t also relentlessly keep claiming of being a Pilgrim when the least we get from you are misjudgements and invasion of characters. You must get over your differences with UPND and personal grudges against Hakainde Hichilema. We have a Zambia to save from the hands of these corrupt criminals.



If you’re better than HH, or can do better than him, or that you’re the right person to rule Zambia, form your own political party, or go back to UPND and work with HH or join PF so that you can help to resuscitate the dying Patriotic Front PF.



Your wisdom, knowledge and experience is badly needed to ameliorate bad governance and to curtail the outgrowing number of corrupt, selfish and ruthless political vampires who’re masquerading as leaders.



I believe there’s something very substantial that you can do for the country other than attacking individuals and injuring their reputations because of the grievances you have.