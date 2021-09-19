OF THE K65 MILLION , is Edgar Lungu’s immunity at stake?

When news broke that Austin Liato was found with K3 billion buried at his farm house, Zambians were greeted with pictures of the money. There was no doubt, the story was authentic.

When the Police announced yesterday that K65 million was found in new Kasama at the house of Faith Musonda, no pictures have been circulated showing the said money.

As hours pass, more information is emerging indicating that the Police have not even counted the money and do not know the exact figure. So where did they get the figure which was announced yesterday?

There is a problem here. First of all, the story by the Zambia Police does not make sense. Secondly, the purported letter authored by the lawyers of Ms. Faith Musondo doesn’t make sense either.

One clear thing about this issue is that, there is information gap. The more this gap exists the more speculation is rife.

However, there is a school of thought which seems to believe that this whole story is premeditated to achieve a certain goal. This school of thought believes that this issue is meant to justify the removal of immunity of the former head of state Edgar Lungu, by the Hakainde Hichilema administration.

It is justifiable to believe so after all there is enough information – however that the sources are unreliable – that the money belongs to the former head of state.

The coincidence of events from last week where the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) announced that they were investigating a former Councilor who is now a member of parliament for purchasing a bank worth K300 million seems to be calculatedly related to this new “scandal” of K65 million.

The logic is that, the more the public is fed with such “scandals” the more the people believe that there is something to probe about the previous administration.

The K300 million bank purchase story which was linked to the daughter of former President, Tasila Lungu, although she refuted it, has only somewhat made some people believe that there is something to investigate about the former head of state, his family and party as well as its associates.

An important coincidence about these two “scandals” is that in both cases, the Anti-Corruption Commission could not give enough details about the K300 million issue just as the Police have not provided clear information, yet, it is the family of the former President that has been thrown into a blanket of accusations.