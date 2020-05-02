By Anonymous

Growing up in Rhodespark, we had all manner of words we used to describe things and pipo.

We literally coined our own language and wud converse over the land phone in the sitting room right in front of our parents without them catching a single word or meaning in our conversation. It was our language, it was a Youth thing and we enjoyed our language.

Back then we wr called exes and later called Yo Ballies and I think now we wud b called Ba Mwana mayadi.

Back then we had no DVD’s or DSTV available yet, we relied on Video Cassete Recorders (VCR) and we called the video cassettes “scopes” whilst to watch the same was called to scan. So if I wr to ask a friend for a movie to watch because our Father was watching his boring stuff like wrestling featuring Big Daddy, over the phone in front of my parents I wud go….

“Exe, lash us a scope to scan. Bally is scanning his stuff”. And our parents wud have no idea what we just said.

Over the years, we grew up and the new generations had their own lingo too. So words like stuff and sure became “shizo” my nigar moved to “ma nigar” and now “my nizo” cool became “laka” and so on😁

The one word that has stood the test of time and meant then as it still does now is BALLY. Meaning Dad/Father.

Whenever we got into trouble or broke somebody else’s item or owed money to someone we wud assure them that our father wud pay for it. So we wud say “chill exe, don’t worry….Bally will pay”😁

That assurence was enough to let u get away with murder because yes, parents back in the day wud pay for our sins but rest assured, by the time they are done with you na mukwapu wa ma rubeni, u wud think Uncle George was giving his son a massage.

I notice that the UPND leader is now called Bally arising from a social media chat he had with a Youth that called him Bally and he didn’t know what it meant until they told him what Bally actually meant.

He has since embraced it and it has also settled well with the Youth who now fondly refer to him as Bally.

I have seen write ups throwing shade on this Bally name, I think you do so at your own peril.

This is a name resounding well with the Youth who by the way, are in the majority and the deciding vote next year.

It is therefore important to find communicating ways to get you insync with the Youth in order for them to “feel” you if u are a politician wanting to be President (Father of the Nation)….. Bally of the Nation that is.

I don’t know much but I know this much is true, HH has found that nitch to connect him to the Youth.

Elo ninshi today’s Youth are very naughty and distractive going round breaking things and bashing pipo’s cars. But guess what……….

Worry not, Bally will Pay.😁 🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿🏃🏿