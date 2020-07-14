By Kasebamashila Kaseba

OF ZICTA VIRTUAL OR PHONE-IN SUMMONS OR ARREST OF MELONY CHISANGA

So ZICTA has advanced to the extent of virtual summons and arrests or phone bullying.

I once experienced such virtual or phone summons and arrests of Prime TV reporters and analysts whom I advised to ignore such summons or we once published on live television such indiscipline and harassment or phone bullying.

In 2013, I also once dealt with ZICTA on the illegality of SIM registration and deactivation through unpublished SI 65 of 2011.

ZICTA once phoned me to a meeting at ZICTA in reply to my letters and articles to which it refused to reply or invite me in writing.

I declined to attend the ZICTA meeting without a written letter or invitation or summon.

Otherwise, one day or in due course, ZICTA will itself be arrested for its abuses from SIM registration and deactivation based unpublished SI 65 of 2011 plus such phone bullying of innocent citizens like journalist Chisanga among others.

Ordinarily, substituted service (of process) maybe by advert through newspapers like The Mast itself or by postal and not phone call whereas these summons should be personal service.