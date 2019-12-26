By McDonald Chipenzi

OFFICE OF FIRST LADY: CONSTITUTIONAL OR LEGAL

Listening to Home Affairs Minister, Steven Kampyongo deceiving the nation by claiming that the Office of the First Lady was a Constitutional Office by virtue of it receiving government funding was a scary audio I listened to this year.

The First Lady of late has been behaving like a govt or constitutional office holder and soon u will surprised she is also part of the Cabinet.

She has gone to the extent of commissioning a police post in Kitwe instead of the established government and or constitutional offices or official.

But Mr. Kampyongo, the overall head of the law enforcement agencies, the Zambia Police Services, ACC, DEC, etc claimed that the Office of the First Lady was well established in the law and that the First Lady was in order to commission a police post.

Now my challenge to Mr. Kampyongo is to tell the nation which Article in the Constitution of Zambia or Act of Parliament establishes the Office of the First Lady in Zambia other than being the spouse of the President?

I know that this Office has been receiving funding since the times of late Michael Sata’s times to all the First Lady conduct her NGO oriented activities and may be access a salary too.

Even the funding being channeled to this Office by government without supporting legal instrument can be described as an illegality in itself because Parliament has not enacted any law to back its existence.

The funding in the Yellow Book to the Office of the First Lady to run her NGO related works does not make it a government and/or Constitutional office at all.

Other than being a spouse to the President and a citizen, the First Lady’s legal avenue to interface with ministers, govt, chiefs, ordinaries, is through her Ester Lungu Foundation, a registered NGO, which automatically falls for supervision under the established Office of the Council of NGOs in Zambia under which am the elected Chairperson.

Otherwise, this propensity by ministers-esp the Minister in charge of law enforcement agencies-to justify a wrong in order to impress their President, has potential to undermine justice dispensation in this country.

Let Minister Kampyongo tell us the version of his law on this matter or we treat him as a person who does not know anything about such matters, am using very polite phrase.

To the first Lady please stick to your lane- that of being an NGO leader- nothing more or less except the addition of being a spouse to the President but that does not make u a govt or constitutional officeholder to usurp established offices functions, responsibilities and or duties.

I submit