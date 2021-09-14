OFFICIALS AT THE MOH HAVE REVEALED THAT THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH IS CURRENTLY FACING A DEBT OF K2.2 BILLION OWED TO DRUG SUPPLIERS.

OFFICIALS at the ministry of health told health minister Sylvia Masebo that the ministry of health was currently failing to meet the drug demand in the country.

In response Ms. Masebo said that it was worrying that even with little resources at its disposal, the ministry was marred with cases of corruption.

University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Director Clinical Care and Diagnostic Services Dr Alex Makupe said during a meeting held Ms. Masebo held with directors and heads of health institutions, that the ministry was currently failing to meet its operational costs because it was under funded.

He said the ministry needs an annual budget of k5billion but that it was currently underfunded.

Dr Makupe said among some of the ministry’s critical challenges was lack of capacity to manage the Intensive Care Units in the country and the management of space.

He also said most laboratories were operating with obsolete machines which were proving to be a challenge in the delivery of quality health services.

“Over the years, we have struggled in meeting the demand in as far as drugs are concerned.

As a ministry we owe suppliers a debt of k 2.2 billion. If we were supported well, our yearly budget, should be in the range of K5 billion kwacha yearly towards drugs and medical supplies,” he said.-Daily Nation