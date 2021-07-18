As he says

Former Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Raphael Nakachinda says August 12, 2021 will be the day to end tribal politics in Zambia.

Mr Nakachinda says it is unfortunate that some people have continued to encourage tribalism instead of uniting the nation.

Speaking at the launch of PF virtual rally at Mulungushi International Conference, in Lusaka today, he says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has continue to cite tribal politics in the nation, therefore, Zambians much reject it.

Mr Nakachinda says on August 12, 2021 such politics will end because Mr Hichilema will be retired in politics.

Mr Nakachinda says Zambians do not like dirty politics being practised by Mr Hichilema.

“It was even shameful that at the funeral of my father in Southern Province, they came with pangas “Merchants”.

They want to harass every person who do not agree with them, this is bad and we must condemn it at all cost,” Mr Nakachinda says.