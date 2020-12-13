ON VOTERS’ REGISTRATION, I WILL BE A DICTATOR DECLARES ELISHA MATAMBO COPPERBELT CHAIRMAN.

We have a solemn duty as citizens to ensure we all register to vote for the 2021 elections. The power to change government is literally in our two hands by registering to vote and by subsequently voting.I therefore call upon all Copperbelt Province residents to go to their nearest registration centres and register to vote.

Further, as UPND Copperbelt Chairman, I wish to state that all those in the party structures on the Copperbelt must produce proof that they have registered to vote after this exercise. For the first time ever I will be a dictator by ensuring that all party officials on the Copperbelt that do not live by example by registering to vote will be removed from their position.

This is as categorical as I can be, because the existence of any political party depends on it’s ambitions to aspire to form government as a result of a competitive election. If an elected party official does not register to vote, of what essence is he to the party?

I further urge all ordinary party members to start from family level, neighbours and friends and ensure that they all register to vote without fail. We have a duty to ensure PF and their President are kicked out from power next year.

Elisha Matambo,

UPND Chairman,

Copperbelt

CIC PRESS TEAM