The Mwense Formula – Part 2

ON VOTING DAY, A LOT OF NAMES WILL BE MISSING FROM THE REGISTER, OR WILL APPEAR IN A DIFFERENT DISTRICT

Narrated by Mainda Simataa | 24.11.20

I narrate and translate this story using facts and data as told to me by my Luapula informant. Agent X says:

Why do you think they’ve stopped issuing NRC’s in Southern Province? It’s because ECZ already knows the exact number of people it wants to be in the register, and every region has been given a maximum number which must not be exceeded or else people will be fired in ECZ.

…Southern is already close to its maximum allocation for NRC’s and voters cards at 500,000 registered voters. ECZ advised home affairs to halt NRC issuance in Southern in view of the 2 weeks extension which Nshindano will announce next week to allow PF to meet its targets. Mwense is at 50% completion point to reach 85,000 registered voters.

In addition to reducing numbers in UPND strongholds through NRC and Voters card suppression, Nshindano shall further cause confusion on polling day in opposition territories where an estimated 30% of people will find that their details are missing, or appearing in different provinces – THESE WON’T VOTE. This tactic has been used effectively in Guinea Bissau, Uganda and Zimbabwe, even in Malawi it almost worked until the people rejected the elections results based on this evidence.

There will be no time for inspections or corrections on voting day, and UPND you must just deal with this situation now or it’s never. ECZ will blame it on 3 things, lack of Manpower, system failures, and voters failure to verify details. And for your information, there will be no proper verification because there is no funding from government. Everything has been set, ECZ and PF are 10 steps ahead…even the ZP riot vehicles and water cannons are on standby for polling day!

The ultimate aim of such a move is to suppress and diminish the presidential vote tally for HH by minimizing numbers coming from UPND strongholds and maximizing Lungu’s numbers coming from their strongholds, senior citizens and child-soldiers from Congo, and child voters from Zambia are registering.

The Mwense district commissioner is aware of this plan, and he’s been at the forefront of ferrying voters and foreigners to register. He’s really been busy as if he’s an ECZ official, he follows ECZ vehicles and distributes kits, and no registration staff goes to sleep until the last person on the line has registered and been provided with transport, and even food.

Look out for Part 3 of the Mwense Formula tomorrow: its a big surprise!