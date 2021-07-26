By Julia Malunga,

MONZE Central UPND aspiring member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu says Zambians will be voting for another five years of trauma and suffering if they re-elect the Patriotic Front.

In an interview, Mwiimbu said once Hakainde Hichilema is ushered into office, he would bring credibility in the governance processes.

“For those who are not yet decided as to which political party they have to vote for, let them vote for Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND. Once they vote for him, there will be credibility in the governance processes of this country. Once they vote for UPND, there will be unity in diversity in this country. What we are going to ensure on behalf of the people of Zambia is that we shall bring back sanity as it used to be. Where every Zambian will feel they belong to this country. For them to achieve this, they have to vote for the UPND and HH. If they vote for any other party in particular PF, they will be voting for another five years of trauma and suffering which they cannot afford in the environment we are in,’ Mwiimbu said.

He also outlined the key areas that the UPND would focus on when voted into power.

“| want to assure members of the public that we shall reignite public confidence in public institutions in this country. There will be law and order, there will be good governance, both corporate and social governance. We shall ensure that the people of Zambia come first. The government of the UPND shall provide the requisite needs of the people by ensuring that there will be education that is affordable and available to Zambians. We shall ensure that medical facilities are accessible and available,” Mwiimbu explained.

“We shall ensure that the cost of doing business in this country is reduced to enable a number of Zambians to engage in business. We shall ensure that the cost of production in terms of agriculture is reduced. Once the cost of production in the agriculture sector is reduced, the cost of food which is the basic need and a right for every Zambian will be reduced. We shail ensure that there will not be segregation in the recruitment pertaining to government jobs.”

And Mwiimbu said the allegations by PF

media director Antonio Mwanza that the

UPND trained militias, were alarming and mischievous.

“Claims by Antonio Mwanza are highly mischievous and are intended to divert the attention of the people from real issues that affect them. It has to be noted that what Antonio Mwanza is alleging is a serious criminal offence that requires the attention of the police. The police should not just investigate what has been indicated but they should investigate Antonio himself because he is alarming the public with alarming statements, it is a criminal offence,” he said.

“| have no doubt that there is no aorta of truth in whatever he is saying. The people of Zambia know who has the capacity to train and look after militias in this country. The people of Zambia know the issues surrounding incidences of lawlessness and riotous behaviour in this country. The PF is a party that is known to be accommodating hooligans who harass members of the public, harass anyone who has divergent views. We have no interest whatsoever in bringing lawlessness in this country.”