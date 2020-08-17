Lusaka 16th August, 2020.

ONCE VOTED INTO GOVERNMENT, UPND WILL IMPROVE THE THE ECONOMY – UPND OFFICIALS

UPND Lusaka province deputy youth spokesperson, Phinias Pumulo has bemoaned the economic challenges the country is facing under the Patriotic Front government. Mr Pumulo cited among many, the high unemployment rates among youths, lack of empowerment, bad working conditions, high prices of basic commodities and load shedding.

Pumulo was speaking yesterday afternoon on UNZA radio where he featured alongside Melvin Chisanga, a political activist ans Isaac Sulwe Hamuche the Kabwata Constituency Chairperson on a programme dubbed ‘tough talk’ .

The UPND deputy youth spokesperson, said that once UPND is elected into office come next year, it will work to improve the economy through many interventions like empowering private entrepreneurs, and reducing load shedding through meanfull investment in power generation and transmission

Unlike the PF, in order to achieve this, UPND will have zero tolerance to corruption, the ACC and other bodies that fight corruption and enforces laws will be independent in order to allow them do their job away from politicians.

Meanwhile speaking on the same programme, UPND Kabwata Constituency Chairperson, Mr Isaac Sulwe said the UPND is determined and capable of improving the economy of this country. He said UPND will make agriculture to be the driving engine of the country’s economy. He said the UPND will reduce the farming inputs such fertilizer and seeds which will in turn help the farmer to farm more.

When asked whelther UPND was going to bow down and support Bill 10, UPND Kabwata chairperson categorically made it clear that the Bill was evil and UPND was not going to support it! He said the PF were pushing for this Bill because the bill once passed would benefit them by giving Lungu a third term chance when he does not qualify.

Commenting on the working conditions of the police. The UPND youth said that UPND was sad at the working conditions of the men in uniforms. He said that despite the police on several occasions blocking the UPND from exercising their democratic rights, the party was not bitter as they know that they are only receiving commands from the PF government. Further, Mr Pumulo said that, once UPND in government, the police will get back their power which they have lost the PF government that has put more power in the cadres.

Pumulo has since urged all Zambians to cry no more as hope and help is almost reaching.

