IN the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health has tested 785 samples, out of which, 1 person has tested positive for Corona Virus. This brings to 138, the total number of confirmed cases in Zambia.

FOURTEEN(14) have recovered and been discharged from Isolation Facilities in the last 24hrs

BABY DISCHARGED FROM COVID-19 ISOLATION CENTRE:

The youngest COVID-19 patient (at 3 months old) who was admitted in the Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Facility has been discharged.