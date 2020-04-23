DR Fred M’membe says one cannot be a leader without caring and loving for the people.

The Socialist Party president said if he is going to be a leader, “I’ve got to be where the people I am leading are”.

Recently, chief Hamusonde said Dr M’membe is a true democrat who “does not want to see a fellow Zambian suffer”.

He said Dr M’membe needs to be praised for his resilience and commitment to humanity.

“The man is a true democrat, a true African son who does not want to see a fellow Zambian suffer. That is what the philosophy of Ubuntu preaches and demands of us,” said Hamusonde.

In response to the chief’s observations, Dr M’membe said for the Socialist Party, the greatest delight in life is the feeling of being near and necessary to people.

“Great thanks to chief Hamusonde for his kind words. Truthfully one cannot be a leader in the true sense of word without caring for the people, without love for the people,” he said. “If I’m going to be a leader, I’ve got to be where the people I am leading are. I’ve got to be able to be with them, spend time with them overhearing their truths, and really being able to see and share their pain without it being filtered to me through other people or through tinted windows of automobiles.”

Dr M’membe reiterated the Socialist Party’s Easter message that, “Christ has really taught us what true leadership is, should be, means and should mean. We will do our very best to provide that type of leadership”.