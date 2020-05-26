One More Suspect Apprehended In The Murder Of Chinese Nationals.

Police in Ndola have apprehended one more suspect in the murder of Chinese nationals in Lusaka. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said the suspect was apprehended on the night of 24th May, 2020.

And Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the arrest bringings the number of arrested suspects to two. Katongo said Police have also recovered another body of a male Chinese.

“The body was retrieved from the warehouse in a burnt state, the search has continued,” Katongo stated.