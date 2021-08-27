By Kasebamashila Kaseba

ONE OF 30 MINISTERS IN THREE DAYS IS INCOMPETENCE!

One of 30 Cabinet Ministers on day three of 90 days is incompetent work rate and to further ask for patience from the public than quicken up the appointments confirms one had no plan or programme or roadmap or belief one would win the elections!

At the rate of one in three days, one would spend the entire 90 days just appointing Cabinet Ministers.

On the other hand, there are still Provincial Ministers, Aides, Permanent Secretaries and District Commissioners and Ambassadors to appoint.

When one should have drawn Cabinet during the seven days transition period from declaration to inauguration; one squandered the seven days entertaining ambassadors among others.

Otherwise, I always defended him when PF accused him of wasting time during the 2016 presidential election petition, despite the order of direction, now I do understand.